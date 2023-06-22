Patient infected with Klebsiella dies at Malaga Regional Hospital While the bacteria was not the cause of death, investigations are under way on other confirmed cases of the outbreak at the centre

Iván Gelibter Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A patient infected with Klebsiella bacteria at the Regional Hospital in Malaga city has died.

Official sources confirmed to SUR that the bacteria was not the cause of death, however there are still two confirmed cases and one more under investigation at the hospital. The patient who died was an elderly woman and was infected with Klebsiella as well as having other health issues.

The hospital said that after the detection of the two in-hospital cases of Klebsiella, it was determined that a third patient had been admitted to the centre with this bacterium.

"This patient died of her illness and was unrelated to the Klebsiella," they said.

The analysis of the strain has been sent to the laboratory to confirm that it is the index case. "The other two patients are recovering well from their surgery without complications due to Klebsiella, an opportunistic germ that can infect more fragile patients," they added.

As SUR reported on Tuesday, 20 June, the hospital detected an outbreak of Klebsiella, a bacteria that can cause sepsis and pneumonia in serious cases. According to a statement sent to the media on Tuesday, as part of its active surveillance programme, the hospital carries out regular screening of all patients and has found two cases of patients with this bacteria. "They are in the normal process of recovery from surgery," they added.

Other hospital sources told SUR the outbreak is said to have occurred in the same wing of the building, in ward B. These same sources also pointed out that there are several more cases under investigation, although no further infections have been confirmed.

Klebsiella bacteria is usually transmitted by contact with the skin, mucus, faeces, wounds or urine of an infected person. It could also be transmitted through contact with contaminated materials such as catheters or ventilation equipment. It is yet to be confirmed how the hospital's outbreak started.