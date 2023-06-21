Outbreak of Klebsiella reported at Malaga Regional Hospital

According to official sources, there are two confirmed cases at the moment and an unconfirmed number of patients under evaluation

Iván Gelibter Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Malaga Regional Hospital has detected an outbreak of Klebsiella in its facilities, a bacterium that can cause sepsis, pneumonia and wound infections in serious cases. According to a brief statement sent to the media, two cases of patients with this bacterium were discovered in a regular screening carried out "in the normal process of recovery from surgery".

The hospital stressed that Klebsiella is an opportunistic pathogen and can infect more fragile patients under certain circumstances. "Through the preventive medicine department, a contact study is being carried out to rule out further cases and we are maintaining all the control, monitoring and safety measures that must be activated in these cases."

Hospital sources told SUR that both outbreaks occurred in the same ward B wing of the hospital. An unconfirmed number of patients are under evaluation, although no further cases have been confirmed. Hospital sources said that the two confirmed cases are not serious.

The Klebsiella bacterium is usually transmitted by contact with the skin, mucous membranes, faeces, wounds or urine of an infected person. It could also be transmitted through contact with contaminated materials such as catheters, probes, ventilation equipment or operating theatre surfaces. In the case of the Regional's outbreak, it has not been confirmed how it occurred.