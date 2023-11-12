Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Image of the illegal event by Malaga Local Police.
Organiser of illegal street party with fireworks arrested

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for convening a party on public roads with fireworks and loud music without authorisation

EP

Sunday, 12 November 2023, 23:09

Officers of the Investigation and Protection Group (GIP) of the Malaga Local Police, who specialize in research on social networks and open internet sources, investigated after the event on Calle Veracruz, in the San Luis industrial estate, on Hallowe’en night.

The investigators captured images from various social media network profiles showing that a vehicle was used in the event as a 'disco car'. Local Police identified the car owner and alleged organiser of the party, after also verifying that he used powerful sound equipment and advertised the event on social media.

In addition to playing the music from his car, he set off fireworks from the roof of his vehicle while hundreds of young people danced and drank around him on the public roads.

The man has been proposed for the charge of a very serious infraction to the law that protects citizens’ security, to which is added the use of pyrotechnic articles in breach of the applicable regulations. He also faces charges for lacking the required documentation or authorisation, and also lacking the mandatory security measures or precautions.

