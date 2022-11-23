Air Nostrum is recruiting cabin crew in Malaga The Spanish airline is inviting 'young applicants with good English' to an open day and interview session in the city next Tuesday

Air Nostrum, which is part of the Iberia airline company, is recruiting cabin crew and will be holding an open day and interviews at the NH Malaga hotel on Tuesday 29 November, from 9.30am. The company is looking for young people who speak good English, as part of its expansion plans.

Those who are interested in working as a flight attendant should go to the company on the company website and register their CV. They can then attend an interview at the hotel any time on Tuesday morning.

When attending an interview, applicants should take two photos (the same size as those on an ID card), a photocopy of their ID, two copies of their CV and their educational certificate, and those without Spanish nationality will also need a copy of their residence and work permit if applicable.

Flight attendant training course

The interview on Tuesday will be the first step in the process. Those invited to go on to the second stage will then have the chance to do a training course lasting a month and a half, to learn the skills and obtain the certificate which will enable them to work on the company’s different aircraft.

Air Nostrum is a franchise of Iberia, and specialises in regional flights. It has 46 new-generation planes, and connects 59 destinations in eight countries in Europe and North Africa. It currently has 1,400 employees.