One of the fastest sailing boats in the world anchors in Malaga

The trimaran in Malaga's mega yacht marina, with the lighthouse in the background.

One of the fastest sailboats in the world has dropped anchor in Malaga.

The racing maxi trimaran IDEC Sport, which has broken several records around the world, stopped in at the mega yacht marina in the Port of Malaga. The craft can reach speeds of up to 32 knots (about 60 km/h) with very little wind, according to various sources.

Its capabilities led it, among other milestones, to set a new record for the 'Tea Route' between Hong Kong and London, with a time of 31 days, 23 hours, 36 minutes and 46 seconds.

The crew, who are taking part in the Tha Arch initiative to promote ecological transition in Europe, have scheduled various events this Wednesday (12 April) to present the boat to the leaders of Malaga City Council and other institutions in the province.

The trimaran's stopover in Malaga was no coincidence; the French multinational Groupe IDEC, which is sponsoring the vessel, is one of the main private partners of the future Antequera business park, together with the Malaga businessman Domingo de Torres (founder of Acotral), who is also a shareholder in the city's marina for large yachts.

Skippered by the well-known sailor Francis Joyon, the IDEC Sport won the Jules Verne Trophy in three editions (2017, 2012 and 2010); as well as three other editions of the Route du Rhum, and many other events.

Designed by the VPLP team, it is 31.5 metres long.