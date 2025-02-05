One person arrested in connection with murder of American priest who was on holiday in Malaga

Juan Cano Malaga Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 09:46 Compartir

The police investigation into the death of Father Richard K. Gross - the American tourist who was killed during a robbery on 21 January in the city centre of Malaga - has resulted in the identification of one of the perpetrators. Officers from the homicide group of the National Police have arrested a man of North African origin, 27, in connection with the incident.

An arrest was made on Friday 31 January and the suspect was brought before the courts at the weekend. The man has already been remanded in prison for his alleged involvement in the murder of the Boston priest.

The victim's body, which showed clear signs of violence, was found on 21 January in a tourist flat in Calle Viento, in the city centre of Malaga. The police investigation revealed that Richard Gross had died the day before, on 20 January, only a few hours after arriving in Malaga. Everything suggests that he was assaulted as soon as he entered the flat, as he still had the keys with him when his body was discovered. It was determined that the violent act had been executed by one or more people, who stole father Richard Gross's belongings - a rucksack and a suitcase containing his documents.

The autopsy determined that the tourist, who was about to go on a cruise the next day, had died of asphyxiation. Investigations have yet to determine how this happened, although the main hypothesis is that he was attacked and murdered via a 'mataleón' - a dangerous and, in this case, fatal technique often used by robbers to immobilise the victim.

Richard K. Gross, who was 80 years old, was a well-known and much-loved person, both within and outside the religious community. According to a statement issued by the US Jesuit religious community, of which he was part, he was born in Wrentham and attended Boston College.

He was ordained a priest in 1976 and then spent five years teaching as a religion educator and spiritual advisor at Boston College High School. He then went on to teach at the prestigious Phillips Academy boarding school in Andover for more than a decade. He returned to Boston College High School in 2023 to continue his pastoral work and serve the Jesuit community. He was also pastor at the University of Connecticut at Storrs and chaplain at Vanderbilt and LaSalle Universities.

Father Richard Gross is survived by three sisters and was preceded in death by a brother, according to the Jesuit community statement. At the time of his death, he was residing at Boston College High. The local community has released the following statement: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Father Gross's family, his Jesuit brothers and all those blessed by his ministry and friendship. We pray for his eternal peace and for the comfort of those who mourn his loss."