ONCE lottery draw spreads 815,000 euros of happiness at Malaga bus station

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 17:47 Share

The ONCE Spanish national organisation of the blind lottery draw on Monday, 10 November, resulted in winnings totalling 815,000 euros for ten people who bought their ticket in Malaga city centre. The lottery tickets were all sold at the bus station sales point by Francisco Javier Guerrero, who has been an ONCE salesperson since 2014. On Monday, he sold one ticket worth 500,000 euros and nine others, each winning the buyers 35,000 euros.

With almost 11 years of experience in the same location, Guerrero expressed his joy upon hearing the news this Tuesday. He was already familiar with the feeling of knowing that he had sold a winning ticket - he sold the nine-million-euro ticket seven years ago. Nevertheless, the excitement hasn't left him and he believes that "the important thing is to spread joy". "This is my job, handing out luck, and I do it very happily, knowing that I can help people who may need it," he said. "I have a job, health and the luck I share with my fellow residents."

Monday's draw was dedicated to Benidorm's patron saint festivities. It made many people in Andalucía happy, after leaving a total of 1,620,000 euros in the region: 385,000 euros for 11 coupons in Seville; 350,000 euros for ten coupons in Chiclana (Cadiz); and 70,000 euros for two coupons in San Fernando (Cadiz). The rest of the prizes were won in Aragon, Cantabria and Castilla-La Mancha.

The ONCE daily coupon offers a prize of 500,000 euros for the full number plus the series and 49 prizes of 35,000 euros for the five digits of the winning number. Additionally, there are 450 prizes of 250 euros for matching the first four digits and another 450 for the last four digits; 9,000 prizes of 25 euros for matching the first or last three digits; 9,000 prizes of six euros for the first or last two digits; and a two-euro refund for matching the first or last digit of the winning number.

The Eurojackpot, which ONCE Spain shares with 18 other European countries, is ten million euros on 11 November. The ONCE extraordinary draw this Tuesday also offers the chance to win 11 million euros or one of 11 prizes of one million euros. Additionally, there are 119 prizes of 50,000 euros, 1,309 of 2,000 euros and another 1,080 of 1,200 euros.