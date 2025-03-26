Off-duty police officer injured after stepping in to protect a woman who was being assaulted in Malaga

An off-duty police officer, 28, was injured while trying to defend a woman from an aggressive man in the morning of 19 March. The incident happened in Plaza Basconia in the Gamarra neighbourhood in Malaga, where the city-born police officer - Juan Manuel Fernández - was taking a walk with a friend. The scene ended with the arrest of the assailant by police patrols and a deep cut in the police officer's hand.

When he witnessed the dispute between the man and the woman, officer Fernández wasn't carrying his work weapon and had his off-duty clothes on. He initially saw a man leaning against a car send a voice message. The man had a glass container in his hand. When a woman and a minor approached him, the two adults started to argue, which caused the container to fall and shatter.

The suspect then allegedly punched the woman in the face. With six years of experience, Fernández's instinct was to intervene. He took the victim and the minor to safety and tried to calm the suspect until the arrival of a police patrol. However, the man ignored the police badge Fernández showed him and, speaking in English, threatened to kill him. The two struggled on the ground and the police officer was cut by the shattered glass. Fernández managed to get a hold of the assailant and immobilise him.

The officer's friend called the police and helped restrain the suspect, who continued to put up resistance even when patrols arrived. An ambulance also attened the scene and assisted the officer, who had a deep cut in his hand. The extent of his injury, which required 12 stitches, is likely to delay his return to work at the Melilla police station, where he is stationed.

Officer Fernández acted as trained in critical situations. Although he admitted that becoming a witness while off duty is not pleasant, the victim's words of gratitude "compensate for everything".