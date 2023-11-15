Norwegian to fly three new routes at Malaga Airport next summer

Pilar Martínez Málaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Scandinavian airline Norwegian is focusing its efforts for next summer in Spain on Malaga. It will offer one million seats at the Costa del Sol airport, more than at any of the ten Spanish airports where it will operate next peak season. It will also launch three new routes: to the Danish cities of Aarhus, the second largest in Denmark, and Billund, the birthplace of the Lego blocks on which the famous Legoland theme park is based, and to the German city of Munich.

Norwegian, which is the fourth largest in terms of passenger volume in Malaga, will connect the Costa del Sol with 16 destinations, three more than last summer. The airline stressed that «although the increase in seats is 2% compared to the previous high season, it is the first time since Covid that they are offering more than one million seats in Malaga». It also specified that the volume of seats they will offer in Malaga is the same as the number they have put on sale for Italy.

«The company will have 3.4 million seats on offer in Spain for this summer season, 21% more than the 2.8 million seats in the peak season of 2023. The company's four operational bases in Spain account for 90% of the capacity on offer in Spain, with Malaga and Alicante leading the way, with one million seats and 940,000, respectively. They are followed by Barcelona, with 600,000 seats on offer, and the new operational base in Palma de Mallorca, with 530,000 seats», Norwegian explained.

It is also noteworthy that the new route to Munich represents a change in the airline's strategy, which until now only connected Spanish destinations with Scandinavian ones. «We are leaving the strict Nordic area and are once again operating between Spain and Germany, albeit in a modest way». The company will fly to this German city three times a week, every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, from 22 June. As for the connections with the Danish city of Aarhus, the frequency will be weekly, specifically every Saturday, starting on 6 April. And to fly to the birthplace of Lego and enjoy the Legoland amusement park, Billund, Malaga residents will have three options a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 1 April.

Sixteen destinations

In addition, Norwegian will connect Malaga with Aalborg and Copenhagen in Denmark; Bergen, Haugesund, Oslo-Gardermoen, Oslo-Sandefjord/Torp, Trondheim and Stavanger in Norway; as well as Stockholm-Arlanda and Stockholm-Skavsta, Gothenburg and Växjö Småland airports, also in Sweden. In addition to maintaining the route to Helsinki.

«With these new routes, we are ready for an increase in demand for Norwegian flights for the upcoming summer season. We look forward to welcoming our customers on board and taking them to wonderful destinations in Spain flying from Scandinavia and to Scandinavia flying from Spain,» said Magnus Thome Maursund, Norwegian's Chief Commercial Officer.

In Europe as a whole, Norwegian plans a fleet of some 90 aircraft on a total of 332 routes to 123 destinations this summer, including the recently announced Spanish routes. «The company has a strong track record in operational integrity and has been ranked as the most punctual airline in Europe,» he added, emphasising that Norwegian will offer 76 routes from ten Spanish airports in summer 2024, of which four (Alicante, Barcelona, Malaga and, from April, Palma de Mallorca) are operational bases of the company. In addition, for the first time, it will start operations in Valencia, connecting Manises airport with Copenhagen airport in Denmark.