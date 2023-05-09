Nine million people have visited Malaga's Picasso museum since it opened 20 years ago

Sections
Services
Highlight
Francisco Griñán
Malaga
Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 12:54
Compartir
More than nine million visitors have passed through the Museo Picasso Málaga (MPM) since it first opened in 2003.
The director of the gallery José Lebrero revealed the figure on Monday, 8 May as the Year of Picasso - which commemorates the 50th anniversary of the artist’s death - officially opened with its first major exhibition at the MPM.
That nine million figure will increase as thousands are expected to flock to the new attraction; 'Picasso the sculptor. Matter and Body'.
Commissioner for the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Picasso’s death, Carlos Alberdi, said the exhibition officially opened yesterday was the fifth of its kind held in Spain as part of the official 'Celebration Picasso' programme.
Alberdi acknowledged Carmen Jiménez, the first director of the MPM, who teamed up with the co-founder Christine Ruiz-Picasso and the then councillor Carmen Calvo; "three women without who this museum would not have been possible".
Alberdi closed with a double congratulations to the museum "that has transformed a city" and to Malaga "for making culture a lever for development".
The museum is celebrating its 20th anniversary at the same time as Celebración Picasso 1973-2023' commemorates the 50th anniversary of Picasso's death.
Celebración Picasso, still has ten more major exhibitions in Spain, of which another two will be in Malaga: The Ages of Pablo, which will officially open in June at the Casa Natal, and The Echo of Picasso, which will succeed the one inaugurated this Monday at the MPM in October.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Noticia patrocinada
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.