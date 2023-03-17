New York Rolls fever is on the rise in Malaga

The pastry craze has crossed the Atlantic and can now be sampled from numerous local bakeries

Almudena Nogués Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Without a doubt, it's the latest pastry fashion as evidenced by Instagram and TikTok feeds. The most 'in' thing at the moment is to try a New York Roll. And, while you're at it, to boast about the taste on social media networks.

The round croissant sensation was first created in the spring of 2022 at Manhattan's Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery, a Parisian-influenced bakery. The new pastry worked like a charm, and their 'suprêmes' – a circular croissant filled with cream and covered with icing – were an instant sell out. Now, New Yorkers and tourists wait patiently for more than an hour to taste them and upload photos to their social media networks.

It was only a matter of time before the rolls crossed the pond. First it was Madrid and Barcelona and in the last few months these tasty croissants have started to find their way into the shop windows of many other cities.

The price of a 'suprême' in Lafayette is around eight dollars. In Malaga city they can be bought for between 3.50 and 5.90 euros a piece. At the moment there are no long queues to buy them, but the bakers who make them confess that the turnover is "crazy". Phones are ringing off the hook and batches are sold out in the blink of an eye. So much so that many have limited purchases to three New York Rolls per person!

And the list of flavours is growing all the time from the most popular pistachio, to cashew, chocolate, kinder bueno, cheesecake, oreo and Baileys cream.

The following bakeries in Malaga city are among those selling New York Rolls:

• Pastelería Daza (Los Guindos, Carretera de Cádiz)

• Panadería Hadavid (shops in Churriana and La Térmica)

• Sueño Pastelería Francesa (Nueva Málaga)

• Caramello Salato Café (Calle Carretería, 20)

• The Cereal Boom Coffee (Calle Córdoba, 14)