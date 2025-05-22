Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Demolition work on a warehouse to make way for the Costco petrol station. Salvador Salas
New step for Cotsco supermarket in Malaga: demolition of building to build a petrol station
Jesús Hinojosa

Jesús Hinojosa

Málaga

Thursday, 22 May 2025, 19:01

A new step has been achieved in the project concerning the construction of a Costco supermarket in Malaga city. A warehouse has been demolished to make way for the premium Costco petrol station, which will offer exclusive discounts for members in exchange for an annual fee of 36 euros (individuals) and 30 euros (companies and the self-employed).

Already at the beginning of the year, the promoters of the project advanced with the adaptation of the former Conforama building to house 14 cinema halls on the first floor and commercial premises on the ground floor.

The petrol station is designed by the same person who is behind the Conforama building - Moreno Peralta. This new service will be built on a 3,703-square-metre plot of land. It will initially have nine pumps, although the project foresees the possibility of extending them to 12. It will also have six charging points for electric vehicles.

It is expected that the construction of the Costco shop itself will start no earlier than a year and a half from now, given that the refurbishment of the Conforama will take a year and the demolition of the current cinemas will take about six months. The supermarket is then expected to take nine months to complete, leaving more than two years before it opens its doors.

The promoters have planned the project with a large number of parking spaces in mind, which, besides the bargains and low prices, will attract many customers. The urban planning regulations require a minimum of 400 parking spaces for this project, which Costco is going to increase to a total of 640 spaces in the basement and the ground floor of the future building.

There will also be a workshop service for tyre replacement. The pedestrian entrance will be on the corner of Calle Jaén and Calle Tarragona and cars will be able to enter the car park via Calle Ávila, Tarragona and Jaén. In addition, there will be a fourth access for loading vehicles at the south-west end of the building.

Costco's retail space, worth 26.4 million euros, is planned for the first floor of the future building. The shop will occupy a surface area of more than 12,000 square metres. There will be spaces for butchers, dairy products, fruit and vegetables, fish, frozen food, bakery and pastries and a ready meals area.

One of the hallmarks of this unique supermarket chain, present in 14 countries around the world, is its commitment to low and competitive prices, following a 'low-cost' philosophy led by a strong private label (Kirkland Signature) and attractive family-sized savings packs.

