New Malaga city centre offices for SUR and SUR in English

SUR Monday, 1 December 2025, 11:35 Share

For once, we are the news. It is unusual for a newspaper to have to talk about itself, but there are moments in the life of a media outlet that should be shared with its readers. Moments that cannot be ignored because they explain who we are, where we come from and where we are going. Today SUR, SUR in English and SUR Deutsche Ausgabe are moving from their current location on Avenida Doctor Marañón, opposite La Rosaleda football stadium, to Plaza de Félix Sáenz, in the heart of Malaga city centre. This new headquarters symbolises the spirit with which the newspaper faces its future: proximity, presence and direct connection with readers and sources.

Since it began printing in 1937 in small premises in Calle Martínez Campos, SUR has moved house as Malaga has grown and as the business has changed. First the newspaper moved to offices in Alameda de Colón and, since 1974, it has been located in the building in Avenida Doctor Marañón, next to the football stadium, where SUR in English was born in 1984. From there SUR has adapted to all the transformations faced by the media, maintaining its leadership in the province, and from where it has reported all the important events of recent decades and also the small stories, those that change lives.

Thousands of schoolchildren have passed through the offices in Avenida Doctor Marañón, curious to see a printing press in operation, vans would line up every night to distribute the papers around the whole province and the leap from paper to the digital era has been faced with the determination to remain close to the reader at all times. Because the profession is changing, and SUR with it.

Today the newspaper has the largest community of readers in its history: hundreds of thousands of daily users on the websites in Spanish, English and German, a solid base of digital subscribers and a leading presence on social media that has allowed it to connect with new generations. Added to this is an intense events activity that has extended the relationship with Malaga beyond the pages and screens, turning the newspaper into a space for cultural, political and social encounters.

Modernisation strategy

The move is part of the modernisation strategy of the nationwide Vocento media group, aimed at anticipating changes in the sector. The sale of the old building to HM Hospitales represents a commitment to a more agile model that is better adapted to the digital ecosystem. A large hospital is to be built on the site, scheduled for 2028.

From the new SUR headquarters, in the historic Félix Sáenz building that years ago was a department store of the same name, the editorial content of the coming years will be created in a brand new atmosphere. Changes always force us to rethink, adjust and improve. SUR has done so throughout its history, and this step is no exception. At a time marked by challenges such as artificial intelligence, the multiplication of formats and the need to distinguish the truth from the noise, this newspaper confirms its purpose: to offer reliable, diverse and useful information for the people of Malaga province and the Costa del Sol and beyond.

This move is not just a change of address but a declaration of intent for the future. SUR has been, is and will continue to be the newspaper of Malaga and from this new newsroom SUR in English will continue to be the favourite and most reliable news source in English on the Costa del Sol and the rest of southern Spain.