Mayor Francisco de la Torre attended the opening ceremony
Business

New era for tax firm as MDG Advisors open new offices in Malaga city

The mayor of Malaga joined in on the celebrations as the firm which provides services to international investment companies officially opened its new premises

SUR in English

Malaga

Monday, 23 October 2023, 17:57

Well-known tax, accounting and labour advisory firm MDG Advisors has officially opened its new offices at the heart of Malaga city.

Mayor Francisco de la Torre attended the ceremony on Thursday 19 October, who praised the high quality services the firm has been providing to international investment companies from more than 32 countries.

MDG

De la Torre pointed out that Malaga has a reputation as being a hospitable city with professional networks who can assist entrepreneurs who choose Malaga as their business headquarters and English plays a vital role in making them feel welcome.

MDG Advisors was established in 2010 and provides services to international investment companies. The founder of the firm, Miriem Diouri García, said their growth comes down to three factors: the importance of having a highly qualified and bilingual team of professionals in English, the development of Malaga city as a focus of attraction for international investment and the close collaboration of the firm with large law firms in the legal sector in the province.

The new offices have been designed by the Lago Interioriza studio and are located at Calle Císter 5, just opposite Malaga cathedral. Among the attendees were Marc Sanderson, head of the International Investment Office, Beatriz Cuevas, partner of Garrigues, Juan José Ruiz and Ignacio Díaz, partners of the commercial and tax areas of Cuatrecasas, Rafael Fontán and Ibón Zubizarreta of Fontan y Zubizarreta Lawyers, Francisco de la Torre, of Ferrero Abogados, who together with a large group of professionals toasted the future success of the firm.

