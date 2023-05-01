Nearly 5.1 million flight seats to or from the Costa del Sol up for grabs this summer Between 1 May and 31 August, a growth of 12.2% is estimated in arrivals at Malaga Airport, with the UK being the main issuing market

The Costa del Sol’s tourism boom is expected to explode even more with 12% more flights expected to touch down this summer at Malaga Airport , new data shows.

From 1 May to 31 August, and compared with the same period in 2019, there will be a 12.2% growth in arrivals at the airport, according to Turismo Costa del Sol.

The tourism body has based its figures on tour operator bookings and the scheduling of airline seats.

The boost in flights would result in nearly 5.1 million scheduled airline seats - some 553,000 than in the same period of 2019.

For the next three months, the number of airline seats to Malaga Airport is expected to increase by 15.2% compared to the previous year.

"In total, 3,568,598 seats will be offered from 129 airports, which represents an increase of 1% of connected destinations compared to April, May and June 2022, and seven more cities compared to the forecasts of the previous quarter," it was stated in the latest tourism forecast bulletin of Turismo Costa del Sol.

Between May and the end of August, strong growth is expected in visitors from Morocco (383%), Austria (113%), Italy (66%), domestic flights (41%), the Netherlands (16%) and Switzerland (11%).

The usual numbers of tourists from the United Kingdom, Germany and France, could increase by up to 31%.

"Most of the supply of airline seats, some 82.6%, corresponds to those of an international origin, with the United Kingdom at the top of the ranking of issuing countries, with just over 890,000 seats from this country from April to June, which is 1.7% more than the same period in 2022," Turismo Costa del Sol added.

There is also an increase in airline seats from Poland (83.9%), Finland (38.2%) and Italy (35.2%).