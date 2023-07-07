Navy patrol vessel docks in Port of Malaga and opens its decks to public this weekend The Atalaya will be berthed at the Levante quay number 2 in the city centre until Sunday

The Atalaya is part of one of the main units of the Fleet, whose main task is to protect Spain's national maritime interests.

The vessel will remain berthed at the Levante quay number 2 from until Sunday and people will be available to visit the boat on Saturday, 8 July, from 10am to 1pm and from 5pm to 7pm.

The Atalaya set sail on 1 July from its home port in the Ferrol Arsenal to carry out a maritime surveillance and security operation. Throughout the ongoing operation, the ship will carry out surveillance on the Atlantic and Mediterranean mainland coasts. It will also be assigned tasks to protect underwater archaeological heritage and control fishing in Spanish waters.

The Atalaya will also act in support of Natos's Sea Guardian operation, whose mission is to control and protect the most important maritime lines of communication in the area, as well as to prevent trafficking and illegal activities.

Protecting national interests

The Atalaya vessel reports to the Maritime Action Force Unit Command in Ferrol and part of the FAM, one of the main units of the Fleet and its main task is to protect national maritime interests.

In its thirty years of service, the Atalya has participated in numerous operations such as the Africa Partnershhip, Noble Sentinel, Indalo and maritime surveillance and security.

Commanded by Lieutenant Commander Ramón Leste León, is the fourth ship in the Serviola class.