National recognition for Malaga girl in Correos stamp design competition Valeria Sonia Montiel won second prize in the youth category with her work 'Amor propio' (Self-love) in the Spanish post office contest

Almudena Nogués Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A journey of introspection. A pause to look in the mirror. A reunion with that person we neglect in the frenetic pace of everyday life: ourselves. This is the philosophy behind 'Amor propio' (Self-love), by 16-year-old Valeria Sonia Montiel, which won second prize in the IX National Stamp Design Competition "Disello", organised by the Spanish post office, Correos.

"Nowadays many people my age try to pursue an ideal and look like other people they admire, forgetting their own essence. With my drawing I wanted to transmit that we have to love ourselves and accept ourselves as we are, even if we are not perfect," Valeria said.

Valeria, is studying arts at the IES Sierra Bermeja, an education she combines with her musical training at the Manuel Carra Conservatory, where she is in the fifth year of her flute studies. She also belongs to two youth orchestras in her city: Jesús Reina's Galamian Academy Orchestra and Ara Vartanian's CEEM Symphony Orchestra.

The recognition by Correos is Valeria’s first national achievement. Her mother Sonia Delgado said: "She started painting when she was very young and the teachers told us that she was a natural because of the details she included in the illustrations that accompanied her essays. She has always been a very creative child, but at home we were really aware of her potential when, at the age of 11, she picked up a pencil and painted a portrait of a photo of her grandmother".

"For her, this prize has given her a tremendous boost to her self-esteem, she is on cloud nine", Valeria’s mother added.

The overall prize went to Iván Tortajada Estellés, from Valencia, with the title 'Green energy'. A prize-giving ceremony will take place on 23 March at the main post office in Huelva, where the four winning entries will also be exhibited along with the 76 finalists until 2 May.