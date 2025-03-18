Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

New buffet restaurant opens in Malaga shopping centre
New buffet restaurant opens in Malaga shopping centre

MM.WOK has arrived in the city after the chain's success in several other locations in the Andalucía region ·

Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 23:29

Malaga's Rosaleda shopping centre has added another establishment to the restaurants and chains that offer food and a break from walking around the shops to visitors. The M.WOK buffet has opened its doors on the premises, after successful services in Marbella, Granada, Dos Hermanas (Seville) and Roquetas de Mar.

The chain's menu fuses Asian and European flavours, offering a unique culinary experience and a variety of dishes made with fresh, top-quality products.

Hungry visitors can try sushi prepared on the spot, a selection of premium grilled and teppanyaki meats, fish, seafood and grilled vegetables or classic dishes.

