Museum boat arrives in Malaga with an immersive onboard experience

Regina Sotorrío Malaga Friday, 25 October 2024, 12:37 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The Art Explora museum vessel is arriving in Malaga this November after stops in Marseille, Venice and Tangier. This travelling festival promises a wealth of artistic experiences. Visitors can look forward to a programme featuring local artists like Alexandra García, Leonor Serrano Rivas, Antonio R. Montesinos and Angelo Nestore, alongside immersive experiences in collaboration with the Louvre Museum and the Centre Pompidou.

The boat will dock in Malaga from 1 to 10 November at the port between Muelle Uno and the Palmeral de las Sorpresas. During its stay, the festival will focus on Andalusian uniqueness, prioritising environmental sustainability, social collaboration, gender equality and anti-racism. Onboard, the catamaran will host artistic residencies, an immersive exhibition curated by the Louvre and a sound experience developed by IRCAM, allowing up to 2,000 visitors daily.

Additionally, outdoor events at the dock will feature a programme curated by Rosa Lleó and Álex Martín Rod, exploring historical and contemporary Mediterranean trends and their impacts. All festival events are free of charge, except for some workshops that will require prior booking.