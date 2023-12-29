Museo Picasso Málaga closes the year with record visitor numbers This year the museum marked the 50th anniversary of the Malaga-born artist's death and 20 years since the city attraction opened

A record number of people have visited Museo Picasso Málaga in the city in 2023. This year the museum marked the 50th anniversary of the Malaga-born artist's death and 20 years since the attraction opened. As a result, 779,279 people poured into the museum, some 8% more than in 2019, the best year to date, and 21% more than last year.

The news came just before the gallery announced Miguel López-Remiro, as new director of the Picasso Museum Málaga this Friday (29 December). The artist from Pamplona, ​​46 years old, has been deputy curatorial director of the Guggenheim Bilbao and director of the University of Navarra Museum.

Labour agreement

It also followed the announcment that workers and the gallery had approved a new labour agreement following 15 months of negotiations and protests. Both parties reached an agreement that reduces the annual hours to 1,700 hours (compared to the previous 1,743) and leaves the weekly working day at 37.7 hours (compared to the previous 38). Wages increased by 7% in 2023, with a further 3% rise in 2024 and 2025 and 2% in 2026.

The agreement received the support of 63% of the employees who exercised their right to vote in an assembly held on 18 December, with 78% of the staff taking part. The agreement, however, does not meet the expectations of the works council in terms of work-life balance and flexibility: "It continues to place the art gallery at the bottom of the list of the most important and most visited museums in the country in terms of working conditions," the workers' representatives said.