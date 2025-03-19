Crane falls on couple's balcony 20 days after moving in

Juan Cano Málaga Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 20:05 Compartir

The crane that collapsed in the middle of the night on Tuesday 18 March in the residential complex Serena II could have put the lives of 30-year-old José Manuel and his partner in danger. The couple were woken up by a "brutal" noise around 3.15am and witnessed the destruction that the crane had done to their terrace. "It's a miracle we are alive!" said José Manuel.

They had just moved in their new flat in the upper area of the Limonar neighbourhood 20 days prior to the incident, acknowledging their luck and privilege to be able to buy property in Malaga at their age.

At first, they thought that the noise that had woken them up had been thunder. However, when they raised the blinds, they saw "a show": pouring rain, furious wind and a crane on their terrace.

The police asked them not to go near the terrace, warning them of wires exposed to the rain. The couple remained inside the flat until the Local Police and the fire brigade arrived. The risk of an electrical shock was assessed and ruled out.

Cause of the collapse

The crane, which also hit communal areas before ending up in the swimming pool, was used as part of construction works carried out in the adjacent residential complex - Reserva del Limonar. The construction supervisor apologised to the couple, while one of the workers told José Manuel that he had never witnessed such a thing in his 25 years in the field.

One of the hypotheses for why it happened is that the relentless rainfall from the past couple of weeks had punctured the anchorages of the crane to the ground, which made it easy for the strong winds to tip it over.