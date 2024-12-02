Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
CD La Unidad's home ground. SUR
Malaga fooball club mourns death of 12-year-old goalkeeper
Sport

Malaga fooball club mourns death of 12-year-old goalkeeper

Dani had been battling a serious illness for three years, but that had not stopped him from enjoying his favourite sport

Juan Calderón

Juan Calderón

Malaga

Monday, 2 December 2024, 16:12

Tributes have poured in for a young footballer after the Malaga city club CD La Unidad announced the player's death.

Club officials announced the sad news on their social media: "Only God knows why he took you from this world so soon Dani. Not only were you a great goalkeeper, but you were also a great friend and that is why those of us who knew you feel such immense pain today. We will miss you very much. Rest in Peace. From our club we are at the disposal of your parents and family at this difficult time".

Dani had been battling a serious illness for three years, but this did not prevent him from playing football and continuing to enjoy his passion. Dani, only twelve years old, played as goalkeeper and was much loved by his teammates.

Malaga CF also expressed its condolences to the club and Dani's family. "Malaga CF deeply regrets the death of little Dani. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends, as well as to the whole of CD La Unidad," the football club said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Water from storms continues flowing into reservoirs
  2. 2 Iconic restaurant to close in Malaga's historic city centre
  3. 3 Delays expected in Benalmádena Pueblo and on connecting roads and motorways due to road closures from today
  4. 4 Torremolinos footbridge closed for urgent repairs after 'serious risk' to users detected
  5. 5 Malaga flood hero receives recognition from city hall and the job of being king
  6. 6 Keep calm and carry on says Spanish PM over corrupt ministers claims
  7. 7 Government to commission 1.2m-euro feasibility study for a train along the entire Costa del Sol
  8. 8 Marbella and San Pedro breakwater projects to be put out for bids in 2025
  9. 9 Gibraltar starts sale of personalised number plates
  10. 10 Creating art from discarded waste

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga fooball club mourns death of 12-year-old goalkeeper