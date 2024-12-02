Malaga fooball club mourns death of 12-year-old goalkeeper

Juan Calderón Malaga Monday, 2 December 2024, 16:12

Tributes have poured in for a young footballer after the Malaga city club CD La Unidad announced the player's death.

Club officials announced the sad news on their social media: "Only God knows why he took you from this world so soon Dani. Not only were you a great goalkeeper, but you were also a great friend and that is why those of us who knew you feel such immense pain today. We will miss you very much. Rest in Peace. From our club we are at the disposal of your parents and family at this difficult time".

Dani had been battling a serious illness for three years, but this did not prevent him from playing football and continuing to enjoy his passion. Dani, only twelve years old, played as goalkeeper and was much loved by his teammates.

Malaga CF also expressed its condolences to the club and Dani's family. "Malaga CF deeply regrets the death of little Dani. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends, as well as to the whole of CD La Unidad," the football club said.