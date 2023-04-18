Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash involving wild boar on A-7

The accident happened on the Autovía del Mediterráneo on the outskirts of Malaga

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 09:44

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after hitting an animal, understood to be a wild boar, at kilometre 978 (formerly km 247) of the A-7, at the El Palo exit in Malaga, according to Guardia Civil traffic officers.

The accident happened at around 8.10am on Sunday, when the biker riding a large-cylinder motorcycle hit the animal, the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre reported. He was left lying in the road in a serious condition but conscious.

An ambulance, Guardia Civil and Local Police rushed to the scene. The biker was transferred to hospital as road maintenance staff cleared the accident debris from the motorway while the carriageway was briefly closed.

Noticia patrocinada

