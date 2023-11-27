Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Missing 15-year-old from Melilla could be in Malaga city

Missing 15-year-old from Melilla could be in Malaga city

It is suspected that the teenager, who has been missing for five days, may have gone to the city to be with friends and turned her mobile phone off

Irene Quirante

Monday, 27 November 2023, 13:16

A missing persons association has appealed to the general public in Malaga to keep an eye out for a Melilla teenager who has been missing for five days and could be in the city.

Soledad Florensa Fathallah was last seen on 23 November, but sources believe the 15-year-old could have turned off her mobile phone to be with her friends in Malaga city.

Posters of the teenager have been distributed around the city in the hope that she is recognised and found safe. She could be in the Huelin or Cruz de Humilladero areas. Soledad is 1.64 metres tall, has slim build, long brown hair and light brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black trousers and a dark grey sweater.

Anyone who has any information about her whereabouts can phone SOS Desaparecidos Association on 34-649.952.957 and 34-617.126.909. You can also phone the emergency number 112.

