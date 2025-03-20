Key milestone in widening of A-357 motorway on approach to Malaga city

Placement of the first beams on the bridges of the A-357.

Chus Heredia Malaga Thursday, 20 March 2025, 22:01 Compartir

The widening of the bridges on the A-357 motorway at the entrance to Malaga city from the Cártama direction began on Tuesday night. Although the project suffered some delays due to the recent heavy rainfalls, the addition of an extra lane for buses and cars with two or more passengers is already under way.

The initiative promotes sustainability and less pollution by prioritising access for public transport on a road that receives 74,000 vehicles a day. The Junta de Andalucia's department for public development and transport (Fomento) commissioned the project for an 8.5-million-euro budget.

Construction will mostly take place during the night, as happened on the first day, to avoid traffic jams and inconvenience to motorists.

8.5-million-euro investment has been set by the regional government

The project consists of widening nearly 2.2 kilometres of the right-hand carriageway of the A-357 in the direction of Malaga. The section runs from the junction at the Hospital Universitario Virgen de la Victoria and Calle Jiménez Fraud to Avenida de Blas Infante at the roundabout in Plaza Manuel Azaña.

When work on the bridge began on Tuesday night, 15% of the plan, mostly preparatory work, was already completed. Now, the project has reached a major milestone, with work starting on six key structures.