Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Placement of the first beams on the bridges of the A-357.
Placement of the first beams on the bridges of the A-357. Migue Fernández
Roads

Key milestone in widening of A-357 motorway on approach to Malaga city

The construction work, which will add a lane for cars with two or more passengers and buses, is expected to be finished by the summer follwing an 8-million-euro investment by the Junta

Chus Heredia

Chus Heredia

Malaga

Thursday, 20 March 2025, 22:01

The widening of the bridges on the A-357 motorway at the entrance to Malaga city from the Cártama direction began on Tuesday night. Although the project suffered some delays due to the recent heavy rainfalls, the addition of an extra lane for buses and cars with two or more passengers is already under way.

The initiative promotes sustainability and less pollution by prioritising access for public transport on a road that receives 74,000 vehicles a day. The Junta de Andalucia's department for public development and transport (Fomento) commissioned the project for an 8.5-million-euro budget.

Construction will mostly take place during the night, as happened on the first day, to avoid traffic jams and inconvenience to motorists.

8.5-million-euro

investment has been set by the regional government

The project consists of widening nearly 2.2 kilometres of the right-hand carriageway of the A-357 in the direction of Malaga. The section runs from the junction at the Hospital Universitario Virgen de la Victoria and Calle Jiménez Fraud to Avenida de Blas Infante at the roundabout in Plaza Manuel Azaña.

When work on the bridge began on Tuesday night, 15% of the plan, mostly preparatory work, was already completed. Now, the project has reached a major milestone, with work starting on six key structures.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Malaga foodie market comes to the Axarquía
  2. 2 The 'sick' sherry an Irishman in Spain believed in
  3. 3 Malaga CF academy graduate Dean Huijsen earns first senior Spain call-up
  4. 4 Shoppers offered chance to win 1,000-euro prize in Costa del Sol town
  5. 5 Age Concern Marbella continues series of informative talks for English-speaking senior citizens
  6. 6 All-terrain wheelchair enables youngsters with reduced mobility to enjoy the mountains in Malaga province
  7. 7 There is still time to reserve tables for ACE animal shelter fundraising dinner on the Costa
  8. 8 Sabadell Seguros launches its new health insurance policy for the over-60s: Protección Salud Más 60
  9. 9 Hospiten expands and modernises its Estepona hospital
  10. 10 Cártama Oval braced for an intense cricketing feast

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Key milestone in widening of A-357 motorway on approach to Malaga city