Metro passengers in China wooed with new tourism campaign from the capital of the Costa del Sol

The councillor for tourism at Malaga city hall and others at the inauguration of the mural.

The capital of the Costa del Sol is vying to attract the attention of millions of Chinese commuters with new urban art murals featuring the Malaga-born painter Pablo Picasso at three main metro stations in Shanghai.

This is the first time that the promotional urban art murals, titled 'Malaga loves ...', and designed by the Picasso Celebration 1973-2023, has ventured outside Europe. Previously, the campaign featured in the German city of Munich and it was in the Swiss town of Basel in September.

The Shanghai campaign will be seen by six to ten million metro passengers. The councillor for tourism at Malaga city council, Jacobo Florido, together with its director of the area, Jonathan Gómez, launched the mural campaign with a new tourism initiative, 'Malaga loves Shanghai'.

This is promoted by the Malaga city hall and Turespaña tourist board with the involvement of the consul general of Spain in Shanghai, Luis Calvo, and the support of the Cervantes Institute, the Spanish Tourist Office in Beijing, the Metro de la Urbe and Montana Colors. The inauguration sparked the interest of more than 200 invited guests , including representatives from Chinese airlines, agencies and institutions, and the media.

Of the three murals, the one located in the Pudong area will be permanent. Florido said: “The works capture recognisable icons and areas of Malaga, mixed with those of the city that hosts the work, in this case Shanghai.”