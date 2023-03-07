Metro drivers start their training on new Malaga city centre track
TRANSPORT ·Although no firm date has been confirmed for the opening, it is expected that the service will be operational by Easter
Ignacio Lillo
Malaga
Tuesday, 7 March 2023, 18:19
A new milestone towards the opening of two new city centre metro stations has been marked. The Metro de Málaga has officially begun training drivers on the track ahead of official opening of the new extension from El Perchel to the Alameda Principal.
«It will be a very brief training period because they already have experience on Lines 1 and 2 to El Perchel, and they have previously received driving training on the new section in the simulator,» explained a Metro spokesperson.
Once all train drivers have completed their training and certification, trains will begin test runson the new route, although still without passengers on board. This phase will last for a maximum of two weeks.
Although no firm date has been confirmed, it is expected passengers will be able to use the new service by 30 March, in time for Easter.
