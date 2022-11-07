Tests continue on last stretch of Malaga metro line, with hopes it will be in service by Christmas The arrival into the heart of the city centre will make a big difference to mobility especially as 4.5 million passengers used the existing lines during the first nine months of this year

The tests can only be carried out at night to avoid disrupting other services. / migue fernández

In the early hours of the morning, when Malaga city is quiet, the tunnels below the Alameda Principal and Avenida de Andalucía are a hive of activity as engineers and technicians rush to complete the preparations for the final stretch of the metro system to be put in operation.

It had originally been hoped that the service would reach the city centre in time for the August fair, but this proved impossible and no date has been set for its completion, although there are hopes that it will be in service by Christmas.

The construction was finished some time ago, but 30 workers are currently checking the telecommunications and security systems of the trains, rails and stations. Among them are technicians from the Telefónica company, who are making sure there is mobile phone cover on the trains between El Perchel and Atarazanas, as there is for passengers on lines 1 and 2.

More passengers than before the pandemic

The arrival of the metro service to the very heart of the city is keenly awaited by residents and tourists alike as it will make a big difference to mobility.

Passenger numbers on the lines which are already open have now exceeded those from before the pandemic: in the last three months, 1.38 million people have used the service, which was an increase of 1.4% compared with last year, and during the first nine months of this year more than 4.5 million travelled by this form of transport, an increase of almost 55%.