The Costa del Sol restaurant that invites you to dine wearing virtual reality glasses

Juan Soto Malaga Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 11:54 Share

Eating ravioli while discovering some of the most iconic sights in Venice or a hamburger after strolling around the Big Apple is now possible without leaving Malaga city. Yubá Experience, the most exclusive restaurant of the Premium group, has acquired virtual reality glasses so that customers can travel to the countries of their choice of dinner.

Located on the first floor of the Málaga Premium hotel on Calle San Juan, the restaurant has introduced the glasses to make diners' experiences more immersive thanks to Meta Quest 3 devices that are already being used for small groups and always with prior reservation.

Although they are currently in the testing phase, the group's intention is to use them regularly at the different events they host, from company meetings, group activities or even groups of friends. "Yubá has always been a journey around the world and with the glasses we will be able to complete the experience," they summarise.

The glasses will allow you to travel to the regions where the dishes are typical and even learn how they are made

During the maiden voyage (a meal organised to familiarise some of the team with the new devices), we travel to Italy. Chef Mario Rosado prepares a traditional Italian menu and the diners start the adventure with their glasses on. To start off, they enter a virtual kitchen to take part in a fast-paced pizza competition and then visit the most iconic sights in Venice during a 360-degree guided tour.

The final part, without the glasses on, concludes with a gastronomic menu that includes suppli of mozzarella and cured jowl (a type of croquette stuffed with rice); duck ravioli, foie gras and parmesan sauce; and Tuscan salmon belly. For dessert, chestnut tiramisu.

Customisable experience

But the experience is fully customisable and can be modified to suit customers' tastes. In the first stage they will use the applications that come with the glasses themselves, but their intention is to extend the experience and even incorporate them throughout the meal. "Maybe we can eat a meal and visit the kitchen beforehand with the glasses to see how the dish has been prepared," they say. We could also get to know the producers or the history behind each of the dishes. "This opens up a fascinating world for us," they summarise. Prices for this experience start at 60 euros.

The group claims to take this step in its commitment to innovation and to becoming one of the first Spanish companies to integrate virtual reality as a tool to enrich gastronomic and event experiences, positioning itself as a pioneer in the fusion between technology, gastronomy and entertainment.

CEO and founding partner of Premium Group, Jose Manuel Montalvo, adds that the initiative arises from the need to "offer our customers something they have never experienced before". "Virtual reality allows us to take them to other places, awaken emotions and transform a dinner or an event into a unique multi-sensory experience," he adds.

The virtual reality glasses are also intended to be incorporated into the themed dinners they organise every month, which are a real tour of different cities and cultures. Until now, the menus for these events have been accompanied by projections on a giant screen, themed music and even aromas that evoke the different destinations. But that will change soon.

The next trip will take place on 29 November starting at 8.30pm. Coinciding with the Christmas lights being switched on the day before, they have organised a gastronomic experience entitled 'Christmas Markets' where customers will savour some of the world's most enchanting dishes, from Tokyo ramen to Innsbruck venison loin.