Memorial saved by German consulate Some 4,000 euros were donated to the English Cemetery in order to conserve the piece

A donation of 4,000 euros by the German consulate to the English Cemetery in Malaga will allow for the preservation of the historic Gneisenau memorial.

The monument commemorates the 41 victims of one of the worst maritime tragedies in the history of the city when the German frigate sank on 16 December 1900 in the Port of Malaga following a devastating Levante storm.