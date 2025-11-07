This is the ME Málaga: Meliá's new five-star hotel in the capital of the Costa del Sol

Pilar Martínez Málaga Friday, 7 November 2025, 09:13 Share

The ME Málaga, also known as former Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué Piqué's hotel and the chain's first luxury establishment in the capital of the Costa del Sol, is due to open in the coming weeks. The latest announcement addresses the gastronomic offer of this avant-garde luxury establishment. Cañitas Maite is the company that will guarantee a premium menu, with chefs Javier Sanz and Juan Sahuquillo exchanging ideas and talent that have won them three Michelin stars each. Their aim is to focus on quality local products and sustainability.

Sanz and Sahuquillo are only 27 years old and both appear in the prestigious Forbes '30 under 30' list. In 2021, they were recognised at Madrid Fusión as promising new chefs, also winning the 'Best Croqueta' and 'Best Escabeche' awards. They are now part of The Best Chef 2025 list.

The ME Málaga is located in the heart of the city. It will have two restaurants and a pool bar. Cañitas Maite is the flagship restaurant, offering a reinterpretation of the brand's greatest hits such as its ham croquettes or grilled prawns with lard sabayon. Eñe is on the ground floor, in a more casual environment. Its menu includes bull's tail and calamari sandwiches.

ME Málaga has 128 rooms, eight suites and 14 junior suites. The company behind the design - ASAH studio - has reinterpreted the spirit of the south through natural materials, light and contemporary art.

The rooftop aspires to be the new social epicentre of the city. "A panoramic space with a heated infinity pool and solarium in a premium environment that vibrates to the rhythm of live music. A place where you can enjoy the sunset over the city with a drink in hand and the Mediterranean at your feet," Meliá said.

Located just a few metres from Picasso's birthplace, the hotel pays great attention to art. The Meliá chain points out that every part of the establishment "has been conceived as a declaration of style". The lobby boasts two original Picasso and Miró paintings. Artistic touches permeate the entire project, from the ceilings by designer Rafa García to the large welcome mural created by artist Marina Anaya.

In addition, as part of the ME by Meliá and Lacoste collaboration, the hotel staff's uniforms have been designed by the latter, with timeless elegance. "This commitment to art, design and gastronomy not only redefines the hotel experience, but also consolidates Malaga as one of the most inspiring destinations on the Mediterranean coast," the hotel states.

With the opening of the hotel, CEO of Meliá Hotels International Gabriel Escarrer consolidates the chain's "commitment to the south of Spain and to destinations with a cultural and creative identity as inspiring as Malaga". The city and the Meliá brand share a spirit of art, dynamism and modernity.