McArthurGlen Designer Outlet at Plaza Mayor breaks shopper numbers and turnover records

Juan Soto Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Luxury brand McArthurGlen Designer Outlet has recorded its best summer since its opening in 2020 with 1.3 million shoppers passing through its doors and a turnover increase of 20%.

Customers shopping at the store at Plaza Mayor on the outskirts of Malaga city have increased by 16% compared to last year, according to the company. Many other brands at the major shopping outlet have also posted similar results. Birkenstock, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste and Under Armour all recorded an uptick in shoppers and turnover over June, July and August, mainly due to the sale of summer and event wear.

McArthurGlen attributed its success to the recovery of foreign tourism and Malaga's reputation as a solid international destination. The main international shoppers who passed through Plaza Mayor this summer came from Morocco, the Middle East (Kuwait and Saudi Arabia) and the United States.

New opening

McArthurGlen Designet Outlet is already looking to the future, which includes the opening of a new Hugo boutique, due to open at the end of October. The new label follows the split of the Hugo Boss brand into two separate labels. Boss will also remain in the centre.

The centre's managers also hope to maintain their commitment to the environment, pointing out that last June they exceeded 90% recyclability. The company also wants to participate in charity initiatives such as the donation of 380 kilos of clothes to the Cudeca foundation as part of the Recycle Your Fashion programme, the sponsorship of the Ronald McDonald Foundation's charity golf tournament and the Red Cross Brisa Festival, both held this summer.

Aid to Morocco

The centre also started on Thursday 14 September a collection of clothes to help Morocco after a devastating earthquake struck the North African country last week. Until 22 September they will be collecting clothes, mainly winter clothes, which will then be given to the Moroccan Association of Malaga for distribution. They will also make a financial contribution to the NGO El Baraka Angels. Both initiatives are open to both companies and individuals who wish to contribute.