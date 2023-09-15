Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
McArthurGlen Designer Outlet at Plaza Mayor breaks shopper numbers and turnover records
Retail

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet at Plaza Mayor breaks shopper numbers and turnover records

The luxury brand outlet welcomed 1.3 million people during the summer months and experienced a 20% increase in sales

Juan Soto

Malaga

Friday, 15 September 2023, 16:25

Compartir

Luxury brand McArthurGlen Designer Outlet has recorded its best summer since its opening in 2020 with 1.3 million shoppers passing through its doors and a turnover increase of 20%.

Customers shopping at the store at Plaza Mayor on the outskirts of Malaga city have increased by 16% compared to last year, according to the company. Many other brands at the major shopping outlet have also posted similar results. Birkenstock, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste and Under Armour all recorded an uptick in shoppers and turnover over June, July and August, mainly due to the sale of summer and event wear.

McArthurGlen attributed its success to the recovery of foreign tourism and Malaga's reputation as a solid international destination. The main international shoppers who passed through Plaza Mayor this summer came from Morocco, the Middle East (Kuwait and Saudi Arabia) and the United States.

New opening

McArthurGlen Designet Outlet is already looking to the future, which includes the opening of a new Hugo boutique, due to open at the end of October. The new label follows the split of the Hugo Boss brand into two separate labels. Boss will also remain in the centre.

The centre's managers also hope to maintain their commitment to the environment, pointing out that last June they exceeded 90% recyclability. The company also wants to participate in charity initiatives such as the donation of 380 kilos of clothes to the Cudeca foundation as part of the Recycle Your Fashion programme, the sponsorship of the Ronald McDonald Foundation's charity golf tournament and the Red Cross Brisa Festival, both held this summer.

Aid to Morocco

The centre also started on Thursday 14 September a collection of clothes to help Morocco after a devastating earthquake struck the North African country last week. Until 22 September they will be collecting clothes, mainly winter clothes, which will then be given to the Moroccan Association of Malaga for distribution. They will also make a financial contribution to the NGO El Baraka Angels. Both initiatives are open to both companies and individuals who wish to contribute.

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Yellow weather warning issued by Aemet as Malaga braces itself for some intense downpours
  2. 2 Bars floating on water or hidden in caves: are these the Costa del Sol's most quirky places to grab a drink?
  3. 3 Spain's world champion footballers tell federation they will not play for the national team
  4. 4 Opening defeat means Spain face missing out on Davis Cup tennis finals in Malaga
  5. 5 Capital of the Costa del Sol is on a mission to focus on quality tourism instead of quantity
  6. 6 CalaPop Weekend returns to El Charcón beach in Mijas
  7. 7 Woman seriously injured after allegedly being stabbed several times by her partner in Marbella
  8. 8 Home sales in Spain plummeted by almost a fifth year-on-year in July, report shows
  9. 9 La Rosaleda chosen to host finals of popular online streamer-led football tournament
  10. 10 Malaga firefighters help in rescue efforts after devastating floods in Libya

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad