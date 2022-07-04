Mayor of Malaga calls for a return to wearing Covid face masks inside buildings Concerned at the recent increase in infections in the city, De la Torre says that if nothing is done to slow down the spread of the virus “we are going to have a summer with a lot of health problems that will affect the wellbeing and lives of many people”

The mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, believes we need to go back to wearing face masks inside buildings and keep the windows open at all times because of the recent increase in coronavirus cases.

He posted on his Twitter account on Saturday that people should not relax about the spread of the virus, which has increased considerably in the city. Otherwise, he said, “we are going to have a summer with a lot of problems that affect many people’s wellbeing and health and that may also affect economic activity in general”. He also urged anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so urgently.

On Thursday last week the mayor also posted on Twitter that he had tested positive for Covid-19 after noting a slight headache and congestion during that morning’s council meeting. He said he would continue to work in his office wearing an FFP2 mask, but had cancelled his appointments outside city hall as a precautionary measure.

On Saturday he said his symptoms were still minor but he didn’t feel 100 per cent. He believes he caught the virus during a long working meeting on Saturday 25 June.