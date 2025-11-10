Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of the hotel on Calle Plaza de Toros Vieja. Migue Fernández. Archivo
Hospitality

Shocked guests asked to leave by text message as Marriott unexpectedly closes Malaga city centre hotel

The chain has terminated its partnership agreement with Sonder, which has also forced the closure of city chef Pablo Rutllant's Brésc restaurant

Juan Soto

Juan Soto

Malaga

Monday, 10 November 2025, 11:07

Hotel chain Marriott International has announced the cancellation of the agreement with rental company Sonder over licensing disputes. This has forced the immediate closure of all establishments operating under that partnership, one of which is the Salitre Málaga Centro hotel on Calle Plaza de Toros Vieja. Marriott asked all guests to leave the hotel by 9am on Monday.

Sonder properties are no longer available for booking through Marriott's channels. The termination of the agreement has also forced the closure of the Brésc restaurant, owned by Malaga chef Pablo Rutllant. The young chef is also the owner of Mi Niña Lola, which has recently been recommended by the Michelin Guide.

The 95-room hotel was only open for a few months, since August, to be precise. Sonder had expressed its excitement to run a beautiful establishment in such a strategic location.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The pull of the south of Spain
  2. 2 The Malaga village celebrating its heritage with roasted chestnuts this weekend
  3. 3 Founder of iconic El Pimpi in Malaga wins top national honour
  4. 4 From living rough on the streets to working in a top-flight restaurant
  5. 5 British community in southern Spain to honour and remember wartime fallen
  6. 6 Second burst waterpipe in a fortnight in eastern Costa del Sol village damages homes
  7. 7 Torremolinos launches preventative campaign against processionary caterpillar infestation
  8. 8 Last-gasp equaliser sparks fan fury as Malaga CF throw away victory yet again
  9. 9 PAUZA: a culinary bridge between Nordic sophistication and Argentinian passion
  10. 10 UK Honours presented to recipients in southern Spain

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Shocked guests asked to leave by text message as Marriott unexpectedly closes Malaga city centre hotel

Shocked guests asked to leave by text message as Marriott unexpectedly closes Malaga city centre hotel