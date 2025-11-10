Shocked guests asked to leave by text message as Marriott unexpectedly closes Malaga city centre hotel

Juan Soto Malaga Monday, 10 November 2025, 11:07 Share

Hotel chain Marriott International has announced the cancellation of the agreement with rental company Sonder over licensing disputes. This has forced the immediate closure of all establishments operating under that partnership, one of which is the Salitre Málaga Centro hotel on Calle Plaza de Toros Vieja. Marriott asked all guests to leave the hotel by 9am on Monday.

Sonder properties are no longer available for booking through Marriott's channels. The termination of the agreement has also forced the closure of the Brésc restaurant, owned by Malaga chef Pablo Rutllant. The young chef is also the owner of Mi Niña Lola, which has recently been recommended by the Michelin Guide.

The 95-room hotel was only open for a few months, since August, to be precise. Sonder had expressed its excitement to run a beautiful establishment in such a strategic location.