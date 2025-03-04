Man shot dead in Malaga city tower block

A 39-year-old man has died in Malaga city's La Palmilla neighbourhood after being shot in the chest. The incident happened on the twelfth floor of a building on Calle Deva around 6.55pm on Saturday 1 March. One suspect has already been arrested.

The emergency services received several calls alerting them to a shooting, resulting in at least one injured individual. Upon arriving at the scene, the police officers found the body of the man, who apparently tried to flee the building, but collapsed on the fourth floor, leaving behind a trail of blood.

Another man was admitted to Hospital Regional in Malaga with a gunshot wound to the foot around the time of the fatal incident.

On the morning following the shooting, after gathering sufficient evidence, investigators arrested the injured man after he was discharged from hospital for his alleged responsibility in the death of the man found on the landing of a fourth floor. However, police sources have said that the investigation is still open.