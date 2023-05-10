Man arrested in Malaga for kicking and hurling abuse at trans woman because of her gender identity

Sections
A man has been arrested by police in Malaga for an alleged hate crime on the city’s streets. The victim, a 30-year-old transsexual woman, was walking along the Antonio Machado promenade when, out of the blue, she was kicked from behind in the back. Added to the physical aggression was a verbal attack, with insults directed at her gender identity.
The victim herself, who required medical assistance, reported the attack and a National Police investigation by the EVO (violent extremism and hate) team led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man for allegedly being responsible for the assault.
The case has now been passed to the courts.
As a result of the incident, National Police have reminded that anyone who suspects they have been the victim of a hate crime can request advice through the channels provided by the Ministry of the Interior and via 091, the force's helpline number.
