Man arrested for secretly filming woman in public toilet at Malaga Airport The suspect, a 27-year-old Italian national, was caught in the act by the victim after she spotted the mobile phone through a hole in the cubicle

Irene Quirante Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A man has been arrested for allegedly filming a woman in the public toilets at Malaga Airport.

The woman raised the alarm when she noticed a mobile phone through a hole in the wall of the toilet cubicle she was in at about 3.45am on Wednesday 2 August. She rushed out of the restroom, surprising the 27-year-old Italian man who emerged out of the toilet beside the one she had been using.

The woman then allegedly struggled with the man in an attempt to snatch the mobile phone so she could hand it over to the police. Airport staff then rushed to the scene and alerted the authorities.

According to police, the man confessed to his actions and apologised, as well as voluntarily providing officers with his smartphone where officers found intimate images of different women, all taken in public toilets. Officers are still analysing the mobile phone to understand how many victims the man had recorded.