Man arrested for killing his partner and hiding her body among reeds in Malaga stream bed
Crime

Man arrested for killing his partner and hiding her body among reeds in Malaga stream bed

The 28-year-old Ukrainian woman had suffered a severe blow to the head and several stab wounds, according to police investigators

Juan Cano

Malaga

Thursday, 25 January 2024, 15:06

A 43-year-old Spanish man has been arrested after police discovered the body of a 28-year-old Ukranian woman in a stream in Malaga city last September.

The arrested man, who has always been the main suspect and who allegedly confessed to officers during questioning, had been in a relationship with the victim.

The body was found on 24 September last year in the Pocapringue stream in the La Huertecilla industrial estate. National Police discovered the body during a search operation to locate the woman after she had disappeared and her family in Ukraine had raised the alarm through the Ukrainian consulate.

The woman's body was covered under a blanket and hidden with reeds, which allowed it to go unnoticed for some time. She had suffered a severe blow to the head and stab wounds, according to investigators.

The arrested man was allegedly living with the victim in a shack in the Tarajal area. Homicide agents also arrested two other men for allegedly covering up the killing.

