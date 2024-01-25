Man arrested for killing his partner and hiding her body among reeds in Malaga stream bed

Sections
A 43-year-old Spanish man has been arrested after police discovered the body of a 28-year-old Ukranian woman in a stream in Malaga city last September.
The arrested man, who has always been the main suspect and who allegedly confessed to officers during questioning, had been in a relationship with the victim.
The body was found on 24 September last year in the Pocapringue stream in the La Huertecilla industrial estate. National Police discovered the body during a search operation to locate the woman after she had disappeared and her family in Ukraine had raised the alarm through the Ukrainian consulate.
The woman's body was covered under a blanket and hidden with reeds, which allowed it to go unnoticed for some time. She had suffered a severe blow to the head and stab wounds, according to investigators.
The arrested man was allegedly living with the victim in a shack in the Tarajal area. Homicide agents also arrested two other men for allegedly covering up the killing.
