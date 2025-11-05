Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
112 incident

Man arrested following fake bomb threat in Malaga shopping centre

The 50-year-old suspect was located by the police in little more than an hour after the hoax call

Europa Press

Malaga

Wednesday, 5 November 2025, 18:03

The National Police on the Costa del Sol have arrested a 50-year-old man after identifying him as the caller who warned them about a fake bomb threat at a shopping centre in Malaga. The suspect turned out to be an old acquaintance of the force

The incident happened around 5pm a few days ago, when the 112 emergency service received a "disturbing" call reporting that a bomb had been placed in a shopping centre in the capital of the Costa del Sol. This caused the immediate mobilisation of the National Police, who activated the corresponding protocols. The threat was reported at rush hour, when the shopping centre was packed with people.

In little more than an hour, the police managed to identify and locate the caller. He turned out to be an old acquaintance of the police, which ruled out the possibility of a real attack. The suspect was located in the Ciudad Jardín district and the police arrested him for a public disorder offence.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol residents launch petition against plans for new homes just 40m from protected 16th century watchtower
  2. 2 Eastern Costa del Sol town hall approves rubbish tax amid protests
  3. 3 How Spain's succession tax reforms are protecting family inheritance
  4. 4 Flags to fly at half-mast for death of Admiral Sir Benjamin Bathurst
  5. 5 Up-and-coming Malaga golfer earns DP World Tour card for 2026
  6. 6 Benalmádena takes 'another step forward' with modernisation of its cleaning services
  7. 7 Lane closures on busy eastern Costa del Sol coastal road until 21 November
  8. 8 Granada, dreams you can live
  9. 9 Southern Spain, a favourite for remote business and digital nomads
  10. 10 Age Concern Marbella gears up for festive season with fundraising Christmas lunch

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man arrested following fake bomb threat in Malaga shopping centre

Man arrested following fake bomb threat in Malaga shopping centre