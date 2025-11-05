Man arrested following fake bomb threat in Malaga shopping centre

Europa Press Malaga Wednesday, 5 November 2025, 18:03 Share

The National Police on the Costa del Sol have arrested a 50-year-old man after identifying him as the caller who warned them about a fake bomb threat at a shopping centre in Malaga. The suspect turned out to be an old acquaintance of the force

The incident happened around 5pm a few days ago, when the 112 emergency service received a "disturbing" call reporting that a bomb had been placed in a shopping centre in the capital of the Costa del Sol. This caused the immediate mobilisation of the National Police, who activated the corresponding protocols. The threat was reported at rush hour, when the shopping centre was packed with people.

In little more than an hour, the police managed to identify and locate the caller. He turned out to be an old acquaintance of the police, which ruled out the possibility of a real attack. The suspect was located in the Ciudad Jardín district and the police arrested him for a public disorder offence.