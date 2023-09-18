Man allegedly kills his mother's dog by throwing it from eleventh floor in Malaga

The alleged incident took place in one of the tower blocks on Avenida Carlos Haya in Malaga.

Juan Cano Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A man is being investigated by police after he allegedly killed his mother's dog by throwing it from the eleventh floor of an apartment block in Malaga city. The Nature Protection Group (Gruprona) of the Malaga Local Police force is investigating the case for a possible offence of animal abuse.

A neighbour first alerted police that a dog had died after falling from the top floor into the central courtyard of the block at about 8pm on Thursday September 14.

Officers arrived to find the pet was dead and after questioning residents, established that the dog had been thrown by the man who was supposed to be taking care of it. Police also discovered that the woman who owned the dog was the suspect's mother.

The man had allegedly been throwing other objects from the terrace of the home into the central courtyard in the days leading up to the incident, according to investigators.

The mother of the suspect told police that she had many problems with her son which prevented them from living together, so she moved out, but the dog remained in her care. The individual is also being investigated by National Police officers due to problems of cohabitation with his mother, according to investigators.

The man could face a prison sentence of up to two years in connection with the case, depending on the outcome of police investigations.