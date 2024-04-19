Malaga's motor museum to hold third MAM Fashion Forum on 26 April

SUR in English Friday, 19 April 2024, 17:32 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga's automobile and fashion musuem - Museo del Automóvil y la Moda - has launched its third MAM Fashion Forum this week.

To be held on 26 April, this year's event pays special tribute to designer Paco Rabanne, explained co-director of the museum Elvira Carrera, who announced the programme on Thursday. First, however, she remembered the museum's founder, Portuguese collector Joao Magalhaes, who died last August and whose family will be attending the forum.

With the title 'Inspiración continua, impacto duradero. Paco Rabanne' (Continuous inspiration, lasting impact. Paco Rabanne), the event will highlight the designer's "legacy, technique, innovation, work, label, impression, character, mentality, daring... Paco Rabanne was a unique, pioneer and visionary designer," said Carrera.

The Malaga automobile and fashion museum has seven iconic Rabanne designs in its haute couture collection, "especially relevant pieces given the importance of the designer in all senses", said the co-director.

Speakers

The event on 26 April, labelled 3MFF, will include talks by several designers and professionals in the fashion industry.

Speakers include Domingo Rodríguez Lázaro, the creative director of Dominnico, a genderless prêt-à-porter brand founded in 2016 in Barcelona; Leandro Cano, who presented his collection in Paris en 2022; Rosemary Rodríguez, whose career started in Dior, then took her to Thierry Mugler and later Paco Rabanne, where she was creative director from 2000 to 2005; Álvaro Calafat, the local label that has seen success in Barcelona and Madrid; Daniel Rabaneda, who has worked with firms such as Nike and Disney positioning the label in Europe, America and Asia; Clara Courel, journalist, editor, stylist and muse of fashion designers who has enjoyed a successful career for 25 years; and specialist fashion editor and lecturer Charo Mora.

April: fashion month

Fashion Forum events will also go beyond the day itself, turning April into fashion month.

On Monday 22 April the museum, in collaboration with the hotel Only You, will host the first Meet the Artist with local designer Álvaro Calafat. “Tickets sold out in less that a week,” said Elvira Carrera.

Along with the co-directors of the Museo del Automóvil y la Moda de Málaga, Elvira Carrera and Mar González, the launch was attended by the regional government's delegate for Tourism Culture and Sport in Malaga, Gemma del Corral; Esperanza González of the Diputación provincial authority; and the director of the Molina Lario hotel, Myriam Ortiz.

Gema del Corral said that the museum "is the perfect accessory for the city of Malaga". "We use fashion to get to know a destination as wonderful as Malaga," she said.

Tickets for 3MFF are available on the MAM's official website (www.museoautomovilmoda.com/iii mam-fashion-forum) or at the museum's ticket office in the Tabacalera building (Avda. Sor Teresa Prat, 15).