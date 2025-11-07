Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
E. H.
Visual guide

Malaga's Low Emissions Zone: check whether you can drive your vehicle into the city

The regulated space, which was established a year ago, has had a 'grace' period that will end in a month's time, when fines will begin

Encarni Hinojosa

Encarni Hinojosa

Friday, 7 November 2025, 16:07

On 30 November, things will get serious in Malaga's Low Emission Zone. Although it started operating on the same date in 2024, the new traffic system has had a 'year of grace' in which no unauthorised vehicles have been fined. But that will end at the end of the month, when fines will start to be issued. Here's what you need to know to avoid them.

The map of the area

La The Low Emissions Zone' is a 404-hectare area in the centre of Malaga where traffic is limited, according to the regulations, to improve the air quality and noise levels in the city. It is important to note that, even though a vehicle is authorised in the LEZ, it might not be able to Drive through the Zone of Protected Interest or the Zones of Special Protectionof Carretería and Álamos and Soho, which have their own rules. On the following map, you can search street by street to see whether or not it is located within these regulated areas.

The identification system

Once the regulated zone is known, it is important to know how the vehicles driving in it will be registered and, therefore, how fines will be processed.

Scroll Story imagen 0
Scroll Story foto grande 0

The vehicle drives into the Low emissions Zone identified by the official sign.

The cameras located at the entrance and exit of the zobne wil record the registration and put it in the system.

While it won't be common practice, any local police officer can consult the validity of a registration.

The registration will be automatically searched for in the register of authorised vehicles.

If the registration is not found, a fine will be processed.

The city hall will issue a fine to the registered owner of the vehicle.

AUX STEP FOR JS

.

Authorised vehicles

The key question: how do you know if a vehicle is allowed to enter the LEZ (low-emission zone) and until when? The answer will depend on three factors:

  • Type: car/motorbike or van

  • Registration location: within or outside the municipality of Malaga

  • Environmental label: zero-emission, eco, C, B or no label

With regard to the vehicle's environmental label, it is not necessary to have the identification sticker in a visible area of the vehicle, as this is directly associated with the number plate, which will serve as identification in this system.

In the following search engine, which links to the data of the Dirección General de Tráfico (Directorate-General for Traffic), you can check which environmental sticker any number plate has:

Selector

Can my vehicle drive through the LEZ?

.

Select an answer to each of the questions or scroll through the story

1

What type of car do you have?

Coche o moto

Van

Coche o moto

Van

Car or motorbike

Van

.

2

Is it registered in Malaga?

.
In the case of cars or motorbikes:

En Málaga

Outside Malaga

In Malaga

Outside Malaga

In Malaga

Outside Malaga

And in the case of vans:

In Malaga

Outside Malaga

In Malaga

Outside Malaga

In Malaga

Outside Malaga

.

3

What environmental sticker does it have?

In the case of cars or motorbike registered outside Malaga city:

Cero emisiones

ECO

C

B

No label

Cero emisiones

ECO

C

B

No label

Cero emisiones

ECO

C

B

No label

.
And in the case of vans registered outside Malaga city:

Cero emisiones

ECO

C

B

No label

Cero emisiones

ECO

C

B

No label

Cero emisiones

ECO

C

B

No label

.

Car or motorbike resgitered in the city of Malaga

From

30

November

From

30 November

2025

2026

and from then on

For all labels and even vehicles with no label

Cero emisiones

ECO

C

B

No label

Car or motorbike registered in Malaga city

From

30

November

From

30 November

2025

2026

and from then on

For all labels and even vehicles with no label

Zero emissions

ECO

C

B

No label

Car or motorbike registered in Malaga city

From 30 November

From 30 November

2025

2026

and from then on

For all stickers and even vehicles with no sticker

Zero emissions

ECO

C

B

No label

In the case of cars and motorbikes that are domiciled within the municipality of Malaga, they will always have access to the Low Emission Zone, regardless of the environmental sticker they have, even if they do not have one.

.

Car or motorbike registered outside

the municipality of Malaga and with

zero emissions, eco or C

From

30

November

From

30 November

2025

2026

and from then on

Car or motorbike registered outside

the municipality of Malaga and

zero emissions, eco or C sticker

From

30

November

From

30 November

2025

2026

and from then on

Coche o moto domiciliado fuera the municipality de Málaga

y con etiqueta cero emisiones, eco o C

From 30 November de

From 30 November

2025

2026

and from then on

And, even if the car or motorbike is based outside Malaga, there will never be any limitations on entry as long as it has the zero emissions, eco or C environmental label.

.

Coche o moto domiciliado

fuera the municipality de Málaga

y con etiqueta B

From

30

November

From

30 November

2025

2026

and from then on

Car or motorbike registered

outside Malaga city

y con etiqueta B

From

from 30

November

From

30 November

2025

2026

and from then on

Car or motorbike registered outside Malaga municipality with B sticker

From 30 November

From 30 November

2025

2026

and then on

But what happens if a car or motorbike domiciled outside the municipality has a B sticker? It will be able to circulate freely in the ZBE, but only until 30 November 2026. After that date, it will no longer be allowed.

.

Car or motorbike registered

outside Malaga city

y No label

From

30

November

From

30 November

2025

2026

and from then on

Car or motorbike registered

outside Malaga city

without a label

From

30

November

30 November

2025

2026

and from then on

Car or motorbike registered outside Malaga city with no sticker

From 30 November

From 30 November

2025

2026

and from then on

And, in the case of not having an environmental sticker, the car or motorbike that is not registered in the municipality will no longer be able to circulate in the area as of 30 November.

.

For vans, its the same principle as with cars and motorbikes. The difference is that the 'grace' periods are extended by two years.

Van registered in

Malaga city

From

30

November

From

30

November de

2025

2026

From

30

November de

From

30 November de

2027

2028

and from then on

For all labels and even vehicles with no label

Cero emisiones

ECO

C

B

No label

Van registered en

el municipio de Málaga

From

30

November de

From

30

November de

2025

2026

From

30

November de

From

30 November de

2027

2028

and from then on

For all vehicles and even those with no label

Cero emisiones

ECO

C

B

No label

Van registered en el municipio de Málaga

From 30 November de

From 30 November de

From 30 November de

From 30 November de

2025

2026

2027

2028

and from then on

For all labels and even vehicles with no label

Cero emisiones

ECO

C

B

No label

In the case of vans domiciled within the city of Malaga, there will never be any restriction.

.

Van registered fuera

the municipality de Málaga y con

etiqueta cero emisiones, eco o C

From

30

November de

From

30

November de

2025

2026

From

30

November de

From

30 November de

2027

2028

and from then on

Van registered fuera

the municipality de Málaga y con

etiqueta cero emisiones, eco o C

From

30

November de

From

30

November de

2025

2026

From

30

November de

From

30 November de

2027

2028

and from then on

Van registered fuera the municipality de Málaga

y con etiqueta cero emisiones, eco o C

From 30 November de

From 30 November de

From 30 November de

From 30 November de

2025

2026

2027

2028

and from then on

Neither will vans from outside the municipality, as long as they have a zero-emission, eco or C environmental label.

.

Van registered fuera

the municipality de Málaga y

con etiqueta B

From

30

November de

From

30

November de

2025

2026

From

30

November de

From

30 November de

2027

2028

and from then on

Van registered fuera

the municipality de Málaga y

con etiqueta B

From

30

November de

From

30

November de

2025

2026

From

30

November de

From

30 November de

2027

2028

and from then on

Van registered fuera the municipality de Málaga y con etiqueta B

From 30 November de

From 30 November de

From 30 November de

From 30 November de

2025

2026

2027

2028

and from then on

In the case that the van from outside Malaga has the environmental label B, it will be able to freely access the ZBE (low-emission zone) until November 2028.

.

Van registered fuera

the municipality de Málaga y

No label

From

30

November de

From

30

November de

2025

2026

From

30

November de

From

30 November de

2027

2028

and from then on

Van registered outside

the municipality de Málaga y

No label

From

30

November de

From

30

November de

2025

2026

From

30

November de

From

30 November de

2027

2028

and from then on

Van registered outside the municipality of Malaga and no label

From 30 November de

From 30 November de

From 30 November de

From 30 November

2025

2026

2027

2028

and from then on

And if the van registered outside the municipality does not have a label, it will only be allowed to drive in the ZBE until 30 November 2027.

Special authorisations

Finally, some vehicles other than cars, motorbikes and vans will be able to access the ZBE, regardless of their domicile and the environmental label they have.

Acceso libre

Transporte colectivo regular

para viajeros

Taxi/VTC

Vehículos históricos

Camiones

From

30

November

From

From 30 November

2025

2026

and from then on

Para todas las etiquetas e,

incluso, para los domiciliados

outside the municipality

Acceso libre, pero con

comunicación previa

Asistencia sanitaria

Security forces

Municipal services

Private special

needs services

From

30

November

From

30 November

2025

2026

and from then on

Para todas las etiquetas e,

incluso, para los domiciliados

outside the municipality

Acceso libre

Transporte colectivo regular

para viajeros

Taxi/VTC

Vehículos históricos

Camiones

From

30

November

From

30 November

2025

2026

and from then on

Para todas las etiquetas e,

incluso, para los domiciliados

outside the municipality

Acceso libre, pero con

comunicación previa

Asistencia sanitaria

Security forces

Municipal services

Private special

needs services

From

30

November

From

30 November

2025

2026

and from then on

Para todas las etiquetas e,

incluso, para los domiciliados

outside the municipality

Acceso libre

Transporte colectivo regular para viajeros

Taxi/VTC

Vehículos históricos

Camiones

From 30 November

From 30 November

2025

2026

and from then on

For all labels, even those registered outside the municipality

Acceso libre, pero con comunicación previa

Security

forces

Municipal services

Private special

needs services

Health

service

From 30 November

From 30 November

2025

2026

and from then on

Para todas las etiquetas e, incluso, para los domiciliados outside of the municipality

According to Malaga City Council's Mobility Department, the aim is to remove more than 26,000 vehicles outside of* the Low Emission Zone and estimates that, in 15 years, 20% of the vehicle fleet in this area (40,000) will be eliminated.

Credits

  • Source Malaga city hall mobility department

  • Additional reporting from Chus Heredia

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Process begins to remove heavy machinery and abandoned vehicles from former Costa del Sol quarry
  2. 2 How Spain's succession tax reforms are protecting family inheritance
  3. 3 Lane closures on busy eastern Costa del Sol coastal road until 21 November
  4. 4 Benalmádena takes 'another step forward' with modernisation of its cleaning services
  5. 5 Excellence and expertise: three Málaga-based companies setting trends in materials and maintenance
  6. 6 Fuengirola walking club celebrates 35 years with a dinner and walking programme
  7. 7 Taking steps towards a healthy lifestyle on the coast while raising funds for cancer awareness
  8. 8 Work is progressing well on new Age Concern community hub on the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Costa del Sol-based British author to launch latest book at Gibraltar literary festival
  10. 10 More than 200 people turn out for diabetes awareness walk on Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga's Low Emissions Zone: check whether you can drive your vehicle into the city

Malaga&#039;s Low Emissions Zone: check whether you can drive your vehicle into the city