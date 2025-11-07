Malaga's Low Emissions Zone: check whether you can drive your vehicle into the city
The regulated space, which was established a year ago, has had a 'grace' period that will end in a month's time, when fines will begin
Friday, 7 November 2025, 16:07
On 30 November, things will get serious in Malaga's Low Emission Zone. Although it started operating on the same date in 2024, the new traffic system has had a 'year of grace' in which no unauthorised vehicles have been fined. But that will end at the end of the month, when fines will start to be issued. Here's what you need to know to avoid them.
The map of the area
The Low Emissions Zone is a 404-hectare area in the centre of Malaga where traffic is limited, according to the regulations, to improve the air quality and noise levels in the city. It is important to note that, even though a vehicle is authorised in the LEZ, it might not be able to Drive through the Zone of Protected Interest or the Zones of Special Protection of Carretería and Álamos and Soho, which have their own rules.
The identification system
Once the regulated zone is known, it is important to know how the vehicles driving in it will be registered and, therefore, how fines will be processed.
The vehicle drives into the Low emissions Zone identified by the official sign.
The cameras located at the entrance and exit of the zobne wil record the registration and put it in the system.
While it won't be common practice, any local police officer can consult the validity of a registration.
The registration will be automatically searched for in the register of authorised vehicles.
If the registration is not found, a fine will be processed.
The city hall will issue a fine to the registered owner of the vehicle.
Authorised vehicles
The key question: how do you know if a vehicle is allowed to enter the LEZ (low-emission zone) and until when? The answer will depend on three factors:
-
Type: car/motorbike or van
-
Registration location: within or outside the municipality of Malaga
-
Environmental label: zero-emission, eco, C, B or no label
With regard to the vehicle's environmental label, it is not necessary to have the identification sticker in a visible area of the vehicle, as this is directly associated with the number plate, which will serve as identification in this system.
In the following search engine, which links to the data of the Dirección General de Tráfico (Directorate-General for Traffic), you can check which environmental sticker any number plate has:
Can my vehicle drive through the LEZ?
In the case of cars and motorbikes that are domiciled within the municipality of Malaga, they will always have access to the Low Emission Zone, regardless of the environmental sticker they have, even if they do not have one.
And, even if the car or motorbike is based outside Malaga, there will never be any limitations on entry as long as it has the zero emissions, eco or C environmental label.
But what happens if a car or motorbike domiciled outside the municipality has a B sticker? It will be able to circulate freely in the ZBE, but only until 30 November 2026. After that date, it will no longer be allowed.
And, in the case of not having an environmental sticker, the car or motorbike that is not registered in the municipality will no longer be able to circulate in the area as of 30 November.
For vans, its the same principle as with cars and motorbikes. The difference is that the 'grace' periods are extended by two years.
In the case of vans domiciled within the city of Malaga, there will never be any restriction.
Neither will vans from outside the municipality, as long as they have a zero-emission, eco or C environmental label.
In the case that the van from outside Malaga has the environmental label B, it will be able to freely access the ZBE (low-emission zone) until November 2028.
And if the van registered outside the municipality does not have a label, it will only be allowed to drive in the ZBE until 30 November 2027.
Special authorisations
Finally, some vehicles other than cars, motorbikes and vans will be able to access the ZBE, regardless of their domicile and the environmental label they have.
According to Malaga City Council's Mobility Department, the aim is to remove more than 26,000 vehicles outside of* the Low Emission Zone and estimates that, in 15 years, 20% of the vehicle fleet in this area (40,000) will be eliminated.
Source Malaga city hall mobility department
-
Additional reporting from Chus Heredia