On 30 November, things will get serious in Malaga's Low Emission Zone. Although it started operating on the same date in 2024, the new traffic system has had a 'year of grace' in which no unauthorised vehicles have been fined. But that will end at the end of the month, when fines will start to be issued. Here's what you need to know to avoid them.

The map of the area

La The Low Emissions Zone' is a 404-hectare area in the centre of Malaga where traffic is limited, according to the regulations, to improve the air quality and noise levels in the city. It is important to note that, even though a vehicle is authorised in the LEZ, it might not be able to Drive through the Zone of Protected Interest or the Zones of Special Protectionof Carretería and Álamos and Soho, which have their own rules. On the following map, you can search street by street to see whether or not it is located within these regulated areas.

The identification system

Once the regulated zone is known, it is important to know how the vehicles driving in it will be registered and, therefore, how fines will be processed.

The vehicle drives into the Low emissions Zone identified by the official sign. The cameras located at the entrance and exit of the zobne wil record the registration and put it in the system. While it won't be common practice, any local police officer can consult the validity of a registration. The registration will be automatically searched for in the register of authorised vehicles. If the registration is not found, a fine will be processed. The city hall will issue a fine to the registered owner of the vehicle. AUX STEP FOR JS

Authorised vehicles

The key question: how do you know if a vehicle is allowed to enter the LEZ (low-emission zone) and until when? The answer will depend on three factors:

Type: car/motorbike or van

Registration location: within or outside the municipality of Malaga

Environmental label: zero-emission, eco, C, B or no label

With regard to the vehicle's environmental label, it is not necessary to have the identification sticker in a visible area of the vehicle, as this is directly associated with the number plate, which will serve as identification in this system.

In the following search engine, which links to the data of the Dirección General de Tráfico (Directorate-General for Traffic), you can check which environmental sticker any number plate has:

According to Malaga City Council's Mobility Department, the aim is to remove more than 26,000 vehicles outside of* the Low Emission Zone and estimates that, in 15 years, 20% of the vehicle fleet in this area (40,000) will be eliminated.