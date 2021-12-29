Malaga’s Three Kings Parade will go ahead but feature "safety measures" Children have the right to enjoy the event, city councillors insist

The mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, has said the annual Three Kings Parade will go ahead with Covid-19 “safety measures” in place.

In the absence of regional or national restrictions, de la Torre said he supported Teresa Porras, the Councillor for Festivities, and her plans to hold the traditional celebration.

The parade will be an open-air event with seating the recommended 1.5m apart.

“It is a pity that there are five-year-old children who do not remember the Three Kings Parade, the last one was held when they were three years old,” Porras said.

The Vice-President of the Junta de Andalucia, Juan Marín, earlier confirmed that parades could go ahead “with prudence”.

"And that is what we are going to do in Malaga, be prudent," she added.