Malaga's big Expo 2027 challenge... to become a prime example of a sustainable city

It won't be until June that Malaga will find out whether there is enough support for its bid to beat the other contenders to host the international exhibition: Thailand, Argentina, Serbia and USA

Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A panel comprising of experts responsible for Spain's Expo events in Seville in 1992 and Zaragoza in 2008 have told the Malaga delegation, at a forum organised by SUR, that their challenge for Expo 2027 is for Malaga «to become a prime example of a sustainable city».

Carmen Bueno, director of thematic pavilions at Expo 92 and consultant for Malaga's candidacy, admitted that in the case of the Seville exhibition «everything was to be done», but for Malaga «it doesn't need as much infrastructure. The great transformation of Malaga with Expo 2027 is to become an example of a green city.» These thoughts were echoed by Javier Monclús, professor of Urban Planning at the University of Zaragoza and head of the support plan for Expo 2008, stated that the exhibitions »serve to discover things«, and the event should address the challenge of «how to make cities more sustainable.»

Monclús recalled that the 'green ring' of Zaragoza was developed as a result of the 2008 exhibition, with a large metropolitan park. «The Malaga exhibition is an impressive project. It is very well armed and will be able to meet the challenge of how a city can move towards being more sustainable», he added.

Carmen Bueno recalled that Seville locals were initially reluctant to attend Expo 92. However, months before there was a change in attitude that contributed to the success of the event, which attracted 40 million visitors to the city. «Expos have changed cities, but the impacts are different depending on the level of development of the city in question,» she said.

Francisco Pellicer, deputy general director of content at Expo 2008, asserted «an Expo has no expiration limits. An event like this generates the excitement of a city that feels attractive and interesting to outsiders, and that intangible and emotional legacy must be maintained.»

«The theme of Malaga is very timely and enormously interesting for everyone. It is a challenge on a planetary scale,» stressed Pellicer, a professor of Geography at the University of Zaragoza.

The experts who participated in the SUR forum have also praised the fact that the Málaga project has great institutional support. «I like the architectural balance of the Malaga project. There is no shouting to see who makes the most iconic building. «said Carmen Bueno.

Javier Monclús stressed «with or without Expo» projects must be developed. «If you don't win, projects have to be done one way or another, with a long-term vision. The city has to be transformed and the exhibitions are accelerators to change»