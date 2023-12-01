Malaga's Christmas video mapping story: a little angel chases a star The new show on the cathedral will be screened every day at 6.45pm, 8pm and 10pm in Calle Molina Larios

Juan Soto Malaga Friday, 1 December 2023

Malaga has turned up its Christmas spirit another notch this Friday. A week after the switching-on of the lights and the premiere of the music and light show in Calle Larios, the package was completed this Friday with the inauguration of the projection mapping show on the cathedral tower and the lights in the historical-botanical garden La Concepción.

The first to attract the attention of the locals and visitors was the video mapping on the tower of Malaga Cathedral. The premiere was screened punctually at 6.45pm hours, although the public had been crowding around Calle Molina Lario for quite some time beforehand so as not to miss a single detail.

The show was opened by the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, and councillor Teresa Porras, and caused a great impact among the audience. This year, the images tell the Angel of Light Christmas story. With a duration of eight minutes, a voice-over narrates the adventures of Angel and Luz, the two main characters of the story.

The story tells of Luz, the Christmas star, who has fallen from the tree and is wandering around the streets of Malaga, which have cast a spell on her. For this reason, the angel's aim is to find her and return her home "to light up the hearts" of the people of Malaga. The projection ends with the light presiding over the Christmas tree, a message of peace for all those present and to the rhythm of the song 'Happy Xmas (War is over)' by John Lennon.

Although eagerly awaited by the children, the emotional story captivated entire families, who praised both the quality of the projection and the originality compared to last year. So much so that the applause was thunderous at the end of the screening. "It's the most beautiful of all the years," one woman enthusiastically told her companion.

From this Friday, the video mapping will be repeated every day in three different screenings: 6.45, 8 and 10pm. The only days when there will be no show are 24 and 31 December.