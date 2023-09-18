Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Actor Alex Hassell and actress Nafessa Williams, during filming Marilú Báez
Malaga turns clock back to the 1980s for filming of Jilly Cooper&#039;s Rivals with British actor Alex Hassell
Entertainment

Malaga turns clock back to the 1980s for filming of Jilly Cooper's Rivals with British actor Alex Hassell

Local production company Fresco Film is behind the filming of this production by ITV Studios and Happy Prince for Disney+, which will film for a week in the city and Estepona, as well as in Motril (Granada)

Regina Sotorrío

Monday, 18 September 2023, 16:33

Compartir

Malaga city centre has been swarming with camera crews this Monday morning (18 September) for the filming of new Disney+ series Rivals.

San Agustín street and the surrounding area was like a scene from the 1980s as filming got underway for the fiction adaptation of Jilly Cooper's best seller Rutshire Chronicles.

Technical crews fill the streets. Marilú Báez

Flower shops and cafés were transformed with an aesthetic of the previous century. There were bullfighting posters from 1987 on the walls, while extras walking down the street wore tube skirts and high-cut trousers.

A break in the flming. Marilú Báez

The eight-episode drama is set in the ruthless world of 1980s television. Malaga-based production company Fresco Film (La Casa del Dragón) is once again behind the filming of the production by ITV Studios and Happy Prince for Disney+, which will be filmed over a week in Malaga city and Estepona, as well as in Motril (Granada).

Related news

British actors Alex Hassell and David Tennant play two opposing neighbours in an elite residential area. Tennant plays the charismatic Rupert Campbell-Black, a former Olympic champion and Conservative party politician who disputes the ambitious and egotistical Lord Tony Baddingham's control of the Corinium television channel. The series portrays the unstable and complex world of the small screen as presenters, actors, producers and journalists try to survive in the crossfire between politician and tycoon.

It is the second Disney production to be filmed in Malaga. Last spring the multinational transformed the centre of Malaga city into a 1940s Brazilian setting for the filming of the World War II series We Were the Lucky Ones.

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena's Oktoberfest craft beer festival draws big crowds
  2. 2 Mother arrested for going out with partner and leaving three-year-old son home alone in Malaga
  3. 3 Three-goal thriller delights Malaga CF fans at La Rosaleda
  4. 4 Man allegedly kills his mother's dog by throwing it from eleventh floor in Malaga
  5. 5 Spanish driver Carlos Sainz breaks Red Bull domination with Singapore GP victory
  6. 6 The 2023 Solheim Cup touches down on the Costa del Sol
  7. 7 In pictures: Iconic Marbella hotel celebrates new lease of life after eye-watering 31-million-euro investment
  8. 8 Malaga turns clock back to the 1980s for filming of Jilly Cooper's Rivals with British actor Alex Hassell
  9. 9 Police investigate alleged rape of 22-year-old woman at nightclub in Torremolinos
  10. 10 Fuengirola set to get three more murals to brighten up neighbourhood

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad