Malaga in top three Spanish cities for coworking offices

Malaga is in the midst of a coworking boom, with the city now the third most popular city in Spain for coworking spaces, after Madrid and Barcelona.

A study carried out by real estate company CBRE looked at the increase of flexible coworking offices in Spain and found that 4,000 square metres in Malaga city was made up of these coworking spaces. These had an occupancy rate of 90%.

"Operators are looking for more square metres, although there is a lack of attractive available space for this sector in Malaga," the study explained.

"Given the gradual recovery of the market and the good vacancy level, operators of flexible spaces maintain their expansion plans, highlighting the high interest not only in Madrid and Barcelona but also in cities such as Valencia, Seville and Malaga," CBRE said.

The average occupancy rate of flexible coworking offices in Madrid is at 84%, higher than the same period last year (82%). In Barcelona, it was at 81% compared to 78% in the first quarter of 2022.