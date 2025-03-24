Malaga is among the most popular destinations for Spanish tourists this Easter

Pilar Martínez Malaga Monday, 24 March 2025, 23:38 Compartir

Malaga province stands out as one of the destinations most desired by the Spaniards that choose to travel during the Easter holidays. According to the Atrápalo booking platform, Spanish locals prefer to stay closer to home during the first big holiday of the main tourist season, with Tarragona, Alicante and the Costa del Sol being their preferred places to spend the time off.

According to Atrápalo's data, some 82.23% of its customers have booked their Easter stay within the country. Closely following the three abovementioned locations, come Almeria and Girona. It is clear that Spaniards are already seeking the beach, as long as the weather permits it.

The average price per night that Spaniards are prepared to pay is 171.50 euros. However, this figure increases to 216 euros for stays along the coast. As Atrápalo has noticed, Spaniards are breaking with the post-pandemic last-minute booking trend, going back to reserving their stays well in advance. According to this report, bookings in the Balearic Islands are made on average 143 days in advance; in the Canary Islands, 121 days in advance; and on the Iberian Peninsula, 133 days in advance.

171 euros is the average price per night Spaniards are prepared to pay during the Semana Santa

If not in Spain, then where? Spanish nationals' second choice is Europe, with 11.3% booking their holidays in Portugal, Italy, France and Andorra. The average price per night for urban accommodation in Europe is 153 euros, while coastal countries, such as Portugal, enjoy bookings of up to 187 euros per night.

Only 6.12% of Spaniards have booked Easter holidays in farther afield destinations, such as the United States, Africa, Egypt and Morocco.