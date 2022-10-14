Malaga takes Picasso to Singapore The council and tourism authorities have launched an international campaign to raise awareness of the Picasso Year 2023, which marks 50 years since the death of the artistic genius the city considers its own

The city of Malaga is justifably proud of being the birthplace of Pablo Picasso and has just launched an international campaign to promote the Picasso Year 2023, to mark 50 years since the artist's death.

The campaign was launched in Singapore this week, where around 60 tour operators and journalists attended a presentation by Malaga's councillor for tourism, Jacobo Florido. The event at Cosentino City was also attended by Spain's new ambassador in Singapore, Mercedes Alonso Frayle.

Florido talked about the artist's life and his work, and encouraged people from Singapore to visit the city in which he was born and discover its many attractions for themselves.

He said Malaga "is infused with Picasso, and Picasso is an indispensable part of the inspiration for the modern, sustainable and future-looking tourist city which Malaga is becoming".

Florido also talked about the projects and initiatives planned by museums and institutions in Andalucía to commemorate the life and works of Picasso, and screened audio-visual material from the director of the museum in the house where Picasso was born, José María Luna, and José Lebrero, the director of the Picasso Museum in Malaga.

This was the first in a series of events planned for the rest of this year and during 2023 in cities in Asia, Europe and America. The Picasso Year will be the focus of promotional campaigns for the destination in the immediate future.