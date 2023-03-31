Malaga set to get Rafa Nadal Club Marbella developer Sierra Blanca plans to build and operate the first complex linked to the Mallorcan tennis star outside of the Balearic Islands

Malaga city could soon have a Rafa Nadal Club – the first sports complex linked to the Mallorcan tennis star outside of the Balearic Islands.

Marbella developer Sierra Blanca announced today (Friday, 31 March) that, following approval, they would develop a state of the art urban sports project, with tennis and padel tennis courts among other facilities, on a 33,000 square-metre plot located in the Parque Litoral area.

The future Rafa Nadal Club would incorporate semi-covered clay courts, outdoor hard courts, numerous padel tennis courts, a central court with stands to host sporting events, an outdoor swimming pool and a multi-purpose building that would incorporate facilities such as a fitness and crossfit area, sports shop, restaurant, spa and a museum dedicated to the figure and career of Rafael Nadal, among others.

Nadal was, together with Antonio Banderas, one of the ambassadors who participated last November in Paris in the presentation of Malaga's candidacy to host the international Expo 2027 exhibition under the slogan 'The urban era: towards the sustainable city'.